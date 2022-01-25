LAPD Sergeant Is a Hero After Reviving an Unconscious 3-Year-Old Girl Who Stopped Breathing

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:03 PM PST, January 25, 2022

The California officer was driving down the street when he saw a man holding the seemingly lifeless child.

A frantic father flagged down a police officer to help when his child stopped breathing. 

An LAPD police sergeant was driving down the street when he saw the man holding the seemingly lifeless child and got out to help.  

The sergeant could see the situation was dire and called for help. 

He continued to try to get the girl breathing, clearing her airways and patting her on the back until he heard a cry.

It was a relief for her terrified parents. 

The child was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. And now this family is very grateful that this sergeant was there when they needed him. 

Related Stories

Florida Police Sergeant Placed on Desk Duty After Choking Fellow Officer on Video
Choking Baby at Restaurant Saved by Stranger With Lifevac Device
New Jersey Diner Owner Saves Choking Customer With Heimlich Maneuver
Mom Saves Choking Infant Son With LifeVacNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
1

Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant

Health
Is This a Dog or a Coyote? Mystery Animal Found Outside Pennsylvania Woman's Home
Is This a Dog or a Coyote? Mystery Animal Found Outside Pennsylvania Woman's Home
2

Is This a Dog or a Coyote? Mystery Animal Found Outside Pennsylvania Woman's Home

Animals
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
3

Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary

Entertainment
73-Year-Old Grandma From New York Used Wits and Quick Thinking to Help Police Arrest Alleged Scammer
73-Year-Old Grandma From New York Used Wits and Quick Thinking to Help Police Arrest Alleged Scammer
4

73-Year-Old Grandma From New York Used Wits and Quick Thinking to Help Police Arrest Alleged Scammer

Crime
Second NYPD Officer Dies After Being Ambushed During Domestic Disturbance Call
Second NYPD Officer Dies After Being Ambushed During Domestic Disturbance Call
5

Second NYPD Officer Dies After Being Ambushed During Domestic Disturbance Call

Crime