LAPD Sergeant Is a Hero After Reviving an Unconscious 3-Year-Old Girl Who Stopped Breathing
The California officer was driving down the street when he saw a man holding the seemingly lifeless child.
A frantic father flagged down a police officer to help when his child stopped breathing.
An LAPD police sergeant was driving down the street when he saw the man holding the seemingly lifeless child and got out to help.
The sergeant could see the situation was dire and called for help.
He continued to try to get the girl breathing, clearing her airways and patting her on the back until he heard a cry.
It was a relief for her terrified parents.
The child was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. And now this family is very grateful that this sergeant was there when they needed him.
