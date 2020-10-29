Lori Daybell's Attorney Sends Follow-up Request on More than 15 People From Prosecutor

Lori Daybell's attorney sent a follow-up request this week to Madison County Prosecutor's Office asking for additional information on his client's case –– specifically seeking documents that pertain to more than 15 people, according to a report. Her attorney, Mark Means, sent an eight-page letter to Rob Wood last week to pursue three previous inquiries that he sent in March and April of this year, EastIdahoNews reported.

“After careful review, your responses lack compliance. This is our good-faith attempt to resolve this issue prior to filing a motion to compel,” Means writes in his letter, which was obtained by the news outlet from a source not in the prosecutor's office, dated Oct. 19.

He is requesting Wood provide full and complete responses no later than 5 p.m. Thursday.

Means requested all audio and video recording, communications, emails, texts, social media posts, voicemails, videos, statements, pictures, police reports, agency reports, notes, charts, graphs, and files regarding those named individuals, the outlet reported.

In addition, Means also requested jailhouse recording and letters for Chad and Lori Daybell, and autopsy and toxicology reports for JJ and Tylee, as well as the Daybell's formers spouses, Tammy Daybell and Charles Vallow, according to the letter.

Rob Wood objected to part of Mean's request but provided him with some information. Wood said his office did not have some of what was requested and said sections of Means' request were "vague, overly broad and unduly burdensome."

"In our American justice system, prosecutors have a solemn obligation to ensure a fair trial for every defendant. This is a responsibility that I take just as seriously as I take my obligation to protect the safety of this community," Rob Wood, said in a statement to EastIdahoNews responding to Means' letter.

"An important part of ensuring a fair trial for the defendant is to provide appropriate information pertaining to the case to defense counsel. We have provided Mr. Means with a large amount of the information he requested as well as items he didn’t request. Given the complexity of this investigation, additional information is still in the hands of investigators and analysts and will be provided to the defense as soon as it becomes available.

Wood continued, "Another critical part of protecting the defendant’s right to a fair trial is the avoidance of unnecessary pre-trial publicity, such as the inappropriate release of this letter. For this reason, we have not and will not attempt to litigate this matter in the media."

Last week, Means took to Twitter to seek out additional witnesses in his client's case, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

Lori Daybell pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in connection to the disappearance and deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ. She is in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a jury trial in April.

Chad Daybell who also pleaded not guilty to all charges is set to appear in court with his attorney, John Prior, on Thursday to oppose a previous motion that Chad and Lori's trials should be combined.

Justice for JJ and Tylee: Everything to Know About the Daybell Case



