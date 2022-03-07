A Pennsylvania man has been banned from the state of New Hampshire after he allegedly stalked a woman he met on an adult website, broke into her home, hid in the attic, stole her underwater and filmed her as she slept nude, police said.

Mauricio Damian-Guerrero, 20, was charged with four felony counts of burglary, ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device and banned from the northeastern state where the woman lives, authorities said. He was released on bail on Feb. 18. His next court appearance, via telephone, is scheduled for May 17.

Damian-Guerrero's attorney did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Edition Digital.

He was arrested last month on the roof of the 24-year-old victim's house in Somersworth, where she lived with her mother and a 3-year-old daughter, according to court documents. The man had allegedly been stalking the woman after meeting her on OnlyFans, a content subscription service, the unidentified woman told investigators.

Damian-Guerrero drove about 350 miles from his Pennsylvania home to Somersworth, where he broke into the woman's house several times, police said. He stole her house key and had a duplicate made, hid in her attic, where he left behind food, a cup filled with urine, and a tracking device he intended to place on the woman's car so he could follow her movements, according to an arrest affidavit filed by investigators.

According to the document, Damian-Guerrero acknowledged hiding in the woman's attic, taking video of her vagina as she slept without her permission, and other offenses. The woman told investigators she had initially given the 20-year-old her address because he said he wanted to buy her a television and a fireplace, the affidavit said.

Eventually, she tried to cut off communication with him, but he kept turning up outside her mother's house and other places, authorities said.

"She gave him her address because he wanted to buy her a TV and fireplace … She never really wanted to meet him, but he was very pushy and eventually she was walking to her car and noticed a car pulled over close to her. She saw him ducking and hiding inside his car," investigators said.

He was arrested on Feb. 9 after the woman called police to report footsteps in her attic, authorities said. Officers found him on the roof of the house, police said. The woman also told officers she had woken earlier to see him in her hallway, staring at her, police said.

Video of the sleeping woman was found on his cellphone and underwear belonging to her was discovered in his vehicle, police said.

