Man Allegedly Tries to Drown and Bury Wife Alive at Popular San Diego Beach, Police Say

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to drown and then bury his wife alive at a popular San Diego beach, authorities said. Jose Luis Mares III was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and parole violation, police said.

A woman called 911 just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 saying her husband had just tried to kill her on the beach located at 900 block of Ocean Boulevard, officials said. When police arrived, they said they found the woman on the sidewalk. She had been badly injured, Coronado Police said in a statement.

The couple was visiting the beach and talking about their relationship when Mares began beating her and then he attempted to bury her alive, Coronado Police Department Detective Ryan Brennan told CBSLA.

Mares allegedly tried to throw her into the surf, and then brought her near a lifeguard tower, where he tried to bury her in the sand, police told KSWB-TV.

Brennan said during the struggle, the alleged victim was thrown into a hole in the sand that had been previously been dug by kids, and the suspect began to pile sand on top of her, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

The victim told police her husband repeatedly kicked her, then stopped and ran off, the news outlet reported.

“We don’t know what scared him away,” Brennan told CBSLA.

The woman, whose name was not released, was able to escape and ran to the street, where a passerby found her lying on the sidewalk. Paramedics transported her to a trauma center in San Diego, police said.

Police found Mares allegedly hiding in someone’s backyard less than a mile away from the attack. The homeowners spotted Mares on their property and called the police, People reported.

Mares, of Moreno Valley, served three years in prison for a carjacking and for two counts of burglary in Los Angeles County following a 2017 conviction. In September, he was released on parole, CBSLA reported.

Coronado is located on a peninsula in the San Diego Bay. The area is a tourist destination known for its beach resorts. The attack happened a few blocks from legendary beach resort Hotel del Coronado, according to Nexstar.

Mares is being held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for a March 5 at 8 a.m., according to online jail records.

