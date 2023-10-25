A Colorado man has been charged with second-degree murder after an argument with his girlfriend turned fatal, according to authorities.

Matthew Ivester, 37, called 911 to report that his girlfriend, Stephanie Long, 36, may not have been breathing in the early hours of Sept. 18, according to the Greeley Tribune.

The couple had been watching the Denver Broncos and Ivester told police that he and Long had been drinking when an argument broke out and she headbutted him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by a sherriff’s officer and obtained by Law & Crime.

Ivester said following the headbutt, he pushed her down to the couch and they continued to watch the game until she went to the bedroom around the third quarter of the football game, according to the court document.

According to police, Ivester later told police he could not remember if he hit her that day, but what he allegedly didn’t know is that home security footage recorded the altercation, Law & Crime reported.

The video footage allegedly showed that an argument between the two initially became physical at 5:11 p.m. Ivester stood up from the couch, grabbed her by the throat, slapped her several times, and shook her violently, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The physical altercation went on until about 5:23 p.m. before police say Long unsteadily stood up and walked around with what looked like blood coming from her mouth, the court document claims. Long also complained about her head hurting but Ivester said it was not possible, according to Law & Crime.

Several hours later at 12:24 a.m. on Sept.18, Ivester called 911 after finding Long unconscious in the bedroom and performed CPR until first responders arrived, according to CBS News.

Long was transported to the hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries two days later, Law & Crime reported. She had suffered a brain bleed, had a lack of oxygen going to the brain, and had a cardiac arrest before falling into a coma.

Ivester has been arrested and charged with several counts, including assault, domestic violence, harassment, and second-degree murder, jail records show. He has not entered plea yet and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond while he awaits his court date on Nov. 6.