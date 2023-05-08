The tragedy of Cain and Abel played out again over the weekend in Utah. It all started when Jeffrey Roberts made an unexpected appearance at his brother's home.

He travelled 730 miles from his home in California to get there, and video shows him talking with his brother Scott after he answers the door.

The greeting is friendly, and it is hard to believe that the brothers have been estranged for years, according to the family.

The men chat for about 25 seconds on the doorstep, when suddenly, the unthinkable happens, authorities said. Robert pulls out a pistol and opens fire, killing his own brother, just like the Biblical tale of Cain and Abel.

A neighbor overheard the shooting and called 911, saying he heard the gun being fired "several" times.

Roberts left his brother's house, but then came back to open fire on his sister-in-law soon after, officials said. Scott Roberts' wife survived the shooting and is now recovering.

He then lit up roadside flares and threw them into the home in an attempt to burn down the house, authorities said.

Police arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with Roberts, who was shot and killed, and firefighters extinguished the fire at the home.

Investigators say they found weapons, loaded magazines and more than 150 shotgun shells in Roberts' possession.

