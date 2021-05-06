The figurehead of a controversial religious group known as "Love Has Won" was found dead and mummified inside of a Colorado home this week and seven members have been charged with abuse of a corpse, officials said.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was referred to as "Mother God," was discovered dead in the town of Moffat, around 180 miles southwest of Denver last Wednesday, after investigators obtained a search warrant, CBS Denver reported. She is believed to have been dead for nearly four weeks before she was found, the coroner's office said.

Police were tipped off by a man who they said told them he believed followers of Love Has Won drove her body from California to Colorado, the outlet reported.

The man, identified as Miguel Lamboy, told police that he had taken in a group of people known to him who needed a place to stay. Lambroy told police that he was "driving all over the state" last Tuesday to drop off a computer and then to drop someone at an airport outside of Denver, according to the probable cause statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

But when he returned home Wednesday from a trip to Denver, he found the body in a back bedroom, CBS Denver reported. Lambroy, who is believed to be part of the group "Love Has Won," told police he recognized the body and identified the dead woman as Lia Carlson. She was later reported to be Amy Carlson, but was also known as "Lia," her estranged son told KDVR.

Lambroy has not been charged.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered Carlson mummified, wrapped in a sleeping bag inside of the home. Her body was decorated with Christmas tree lights and set up in "some sort of shrine" with makeup around her eyes, according to the probable cause statement.

Her eyes were reportedly missing from her body, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.

Lambroy reported that he tried to leave with his 2-year-old son, but other people at the house would not let him. There was also a 13-year-old girl found sleeping inside of the home, police said. She is the daughter of one of the women who was arrested.

Both children were reported in good health and sleeping at the time the search warrant was conducted.

Seven group members have been charged with abuse of a corpse and two counts of child abuse. Sarah Rudolph, Jason Castillo, John Robertson, Christopher Royer, and Ma Obdulia Franco Gonzalez are being held on $2,000 bond. Karin Raymond and Ryan Kramer are being held on $1,000 bond.

