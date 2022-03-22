Things escalated quickly at an Alameda, California, Walgreens when a bystander decided to take the law into his own hands and confront an alleged shoplifter.

The bystander, who wants to be identified only as Kevin, took out his phone and started recording after he saw someone stuff a backpack full of merchandise. Kevin asked another customer to film him as the alleged shoplifter started walking toward the exit.

Once outside, Kevin tackled the man, proclaiming a “citizen’s arrest.”

The suspect started yelling, “Leave me alone!” and called out for help. An alleged accomplice showed up and tried to put Kevin in a headlock. Kevin body slammed the alleged accomplice to the ground.

When asked about why he tackled the man, Kevin said, “It was simple. I had enough.”

According to police, Walgreens decided not to bring charges against the suspect and his alleged accomplice.

“It makes me feel like a sucker. It makes me feel like the system is even more broken. It burns me to the core,” Kevin said.

Kevin says he is worried he could face charges over the incident.

“I don’t encourage anyone to ever get involved in a perceived crime in progress, because they don’t have the tools that a police officer would have if they were on scene,” retired LAPD sergeant Cheryl Dorsey said.

The Alameda Police Department says they encourage people to record suspected shoplifting incidents, but don’t recommend getting physically involved.

