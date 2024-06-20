Marshals Arrest Man in 23-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Maryland Woman, Suspect Was Ex of Victim's Daughter

Crime
Preer - Left / Gligor - Right
Montgomery County Police
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:37 AM PDT, June 20, 2024

Eugene Teodor Gligor was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Tuesday and charged with the first-degree murder of Leslie Preer, 50, who was found dead inside her Chevy Chase home on May 2, 2001, Montgomery County police said.

A man has been taken into custody after U.S. Marshals arrested him this week in Washington, D.C., in the 2001 cold case murder of a Maryland woman, authorities announced.

Eugene Teodor Gligor was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Tuesday and charged with the first-degree murder of Leslie Preer, 50, who was found dead inside her Chevy Chase, Maryland, home on May 2, 2001, Montgomery County Police said.

An arrest in Preer’s case is 23 years in the making.

On May 2, 2001, Preer was found murdered inside her home after she did not show up for work, Montgomery County Police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered Preer and identified a crime scene within the house. Her death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Montgomery County Police said that DNA evidence was recovered from the crime scene in 2001, then in September 2022, blood evidence from the scene was submitted to a lab for forensic genetic genealogical DNA analysis.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Gligor as a potential suspect, cops said.

On June 9, 2024, Montgomery County Police detectives collected DNA evidence belonging to Gligor and compared it to the DNA recovered from the crime scene and the analysis generated a positive match, cops said.

Gligor is being held in DC, though an extradition process is expected to get underway to bring him back to Maryland, Montgomery police said.

Gligor is also the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s daughter, according to the New York Post.

Leslie Preer’s daughter, Lauren Preer, spoke to Fox 5 DC and said that she and Gligor grew up together and dated when they were 15.

“It’s been a hell of a day,” Lauren Preer told Fox 5 DC. “He was my ex-boyfriend.”

Lauren Preer also said that she and Gligor ran into each other last year at a restaurant in the nation’s capital.

“He didn’t seem weird and how you can look somebody in the eye and knowing that he committed this crime and act like nothing happened is pretty unreal,” she added.

Lauren Preer was asked if Gligor was ever considered a person of interest by the family, she told Fox DC, "no, not at all."

It is unknown if Gligor has entered a plea or obtained a lawyer.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Montgomery County Police and a spokesperson referred us to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for comment and additional information and has not heard back.

Related Stories

Bryan Kohberger Says DNA From 3 Men, Mystery Glove at Murder Scene
DNA Help Solve Identity of Jane Doe Found 30 Years Ago in Coachella
Man Arrested After DNA Links Him to 2 Cold Case Murders From the 1980s
Karen Read Speaks Out as She Stands Trial for Death of Cop BoyfriendCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest