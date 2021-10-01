Police have arrested a Maryland man who was on the loose after police say he killed three people.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, is accused of shooting 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette and 58-year-old Brian Robinette on Thursday inside of their Cumberland home, the Howard County Police Department said. Police claim Burnham had killed 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds the night before in Allegany County before stealing her car.

Reynolds was found dead in a Cumberland home with “obvious trauma” around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police said, and once authorities identified Burnham as a suspect, they located one his relatives’ home where they found the two other victims shot dead.

Burnham was spotted around 9am Friday on the side of a road in a stolen Corvette in Davis, West Virginia that belonged to Reynolds, ABC Baltimore reported. He was then arrested. Authorities say they found a loaded weapon on Burnham, the news station reported.

Police previously said they believe all three victims were targeted and that Burnham knew them. There was a $10,000 reward for any information that lead to his arrest.

Burnham is now waiting extradition to Maryland.