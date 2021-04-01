Maryland Woman Dies After Getting Stuck in Hotel Window in Florida | Inside Edition

Maryland Woman Dies After Getting Stuck in Hotel Window in Florida

Investigative
Sydney Therriault
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 8:10 PM PDT, April 01, 2021

Sydney Therriault, a 22-year-old woman from Maryland, got stuck in the window of her hotel after she lost her room key in Florida.

A 22-year-old Maryland woman died last week after she was accidentally stuck in her hotel window in Grassy Key, Florida, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The fatal incident happened March 19 at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina.

Sydney Therriault appeared to misplace her hotel key and attempted to enter her room through the window. She “became stuck and asphyxiated” during the incident, detectives said. 

The sheriff's office and Marathon Fire Rescue pronounced Therriault dead at the scene. No foul play is expected and autopsy results are pending.

Private elementary school Butler Montessori also wrote a Facebook tribute to Therriault, who went there as a child and served as a classroom assistant in her later years.

The school wrote that the 22-year-old "brought joy to everyone who connected with her."

