Meet the Kids Participating in Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

It’s now clear that life won’t return to anything close to normal until there is a coronavirus vaccine. But there can’t be a vaccine without trials and the brave people taking part in them. Now, some kids are among those signing up.



One of them is a 12-year-old Ohio eighth grader named Abhinav. Three thousand children are expected to join him in Pfizer’s clinical trial taking place at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.





Katelyn Evans, 16, was the first teenager to participate in the program the whole world is waiting for."I think we should all do whatever we're able to for other people right about now, and if any information that they can get from me can help get a vaccine out sooner and help everyone out there, I feel like I can do it,” Katelyn said.Children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19.

China Is Offering an Unofficial Coronavirus Vaccine to the Public on a First-Come, First-Served Basis

Biologist's DIY COVID-19 Vaccine Received by Experts With Much Skepticism

CDC Tells States to Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries in Late October or Early November: Report