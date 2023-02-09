Most people have seen license plates that looked damaged or are obscured.

These plates could be used to thwart traffic cameras and avoid tickets and tolls.

Nowhere may the problem be worse than in New York, where officials say scofflaws cost the city more than $100 million every year.

Now, one man has made it his mission to hold accountable those who obscure their license plates.

Veteran journalist Gersh Kuntzman roams the streets of New York City fixing illegible plates one car at a time, using a Sharpie and a screwdriver as his tools.

Inside Edition joined him on one of his outings,and learned that he has an uncanny ability to spot a questionable license plate.

One of the cars found that day to have an obscured license plate had racked up more than $6,000 in fines over the last five years, according to city records. City records also revealed that another car had received speeding tickets fairly regularly until late 2020 when they just stopped,

Kuntzman says he's making the streets safe by ensuring speed cameras capture the plates of dangerous drivers, especially in school zones.

He's amassed thousands of fans online as a result of his efforts, as well as a few foes.

When one man told Kuntzman to beat it, and said that an obscured license plate was none of his business, he replied: "It actually is my business, it actually is. I live in this city. I live nearby."

