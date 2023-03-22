Memphis Man Charged With Murdering Fiancée With Floor Lamp: Cops

A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his fiancée with a floor lamp last week, according to reports.

Norris Lyles, 63, was arrested on March 15 by Memphis Police after they responded to a domestic fight call at the residence where Lyles and his fiancée lived, according to News 3.

Cops say once they arrived they heard yelling and screaming near the home. When police knocked on the door several times they heard a female say, “Help! He’s got a gun! Kick the door in,” according to News 3.

Police said they tried to get inside the home but could not and eventually Lyles opened the door wearing a white T-shirt covered with blood stains, according to Action News 5.

When officers ordered Lyles on the ground, cops say he replied “You get on the ground!” and allegedly reached for a handgun in his waistband. Cops then used a stun gun on Lyles and arrested him, according to Action News 5.

Police say the victim, LaGracia Hardim, who was Lyles’ fiancée, was found in the backyard suffering from what appeared to be multiple lacerations to her head, according to Fox 13.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to reports.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the home and seized a floor lamp that was believed to be the murder weapon. Police say the lamp had a heavy base and was covered in blood, according to Action News 5.

Lyles is charged with second-degree murder and assault on a first responder.

He made his first court appearance this week and was given a $50,000 bond, according to reports.

It remains unclear if he has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Shelby County Courts and District Attorney for comment on this story and has not heard back.

