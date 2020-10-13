Miami Street to be Named in Honor of Trayvon Martin

The Miami, Florida street where Travyon Martin once attended high school will now be renamed after him, a city spokesperson has said. The 0.3 mile stretch of road will be known as “Trayvon Martin Avenue” and the official renaming is said to be coming sometime this coming week.

Last week a resolution passed in the city to make the move for the street to be renamed after Martin.

“Trayvon Martin was a typical teenager who enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, and talking and texting on the phone,” a resolution on the matter said, adding that he “was also developing advanced mechanical skills and, among other things, was known to be able to build and fix dirt bikes.

"Martin intended to stay close to home and attend college at either the University of Miami or Florida A&M University," it continued.

Martin was 17 when he was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman was acquitted on all charges the following year after claiming he acted in self-defense.

