Miniature Statue of Liberty Is Headed to America From France to Meet Its 'Big Sister'

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:56 AM PDT, June 10, 2021

She is being shipped across the Atlantic, will follow the original Statue of Liberty path and will be on U.S. soil for the Fourth of July. 

It might look like the Statue of Liberty, but it’s more like her little sister. Standing just over nine feet tall, Little Lady Liberty is 16 times smaller than the OG Statue of Liberty that has welcomed immigrants to the United States since she was gifted from France in 1885.

While they may not be twins, the two statues do look similar. The smaller version is one of 11 created using an original cast used to make the New York version of the Statue of Liberty. And just like the older Lady Liberty, this “little sister” is also headed to America.

“As we reopen after COVID, it's great that Lady Liberty can be one of the first voyagers, travelers back to the United States," said Liam Wasley from the U.S. Embassy in France.

"This is a really important ceremony to remind us of the strong links with France,” he added.

During the event, a band played and speeches were given to send the 9-foot tall statue off to her new home. She is being packed and shipped across the Atlantic, will follow the original Statue of Liberty path and will be on U.S. soil in time for the Fourth of July. 

After meeting her “big sis,” Little Lady Liberty will settle in Washington DC at the French Embassy for the next 10 years. 

