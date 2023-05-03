A Minnesota state senator has risen to popularity after he appeared on Zoom for a vote in bed and without a shirt on.

Republican Senator Calvin Bahr logged on to Zoom for the Minnesota Legislative Audit Commission on Monday, and when he turned his camera on to cast his vote, he was shirtless and lying in bed.

The half-naked senator also sported a background of the characters from the famous “I’m just a Bill” episode of “Schoolhouse Rock!”

After voting, the senator quickly tilted the phone up and turned his camera off.

Smiles could be seen on the faces of those on the Zoom call but no one could be heard making comments at the time.

A GOP Senate spokesperson said Bahr would not comment on his vote or the video but said that the senator was a truck driver and had woken up for the meeting after working until 4:45 a.m. that day, The Star Tribune reported.

Related Stories