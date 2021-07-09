Missing 12-Foot Python Found in Crawl Space of Louisiana Shopping Mall | Inside Edition

Missing 12-Foot Python Found in Crawl Space of Louisiana Shopping Mall

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:04 AM PDT, July 9, 2021

Cara is a frisky 12-foot Burmese python that went missing from Blue Zoo Baton Rouge

Shoppers inside The Mall of Louisiana can take a deep breath now because there’s no longer a snake on the loose.

Blue Zoo Baton Rouge, located inside the mall, was missing one of its residents: Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python.

Maybe Cara heard there were sales inside the mall, or she had the urge to go exploring, but Blue Zoo teamed up with snake experts and law enforcement as well as plumbing and HVAC experts to bring her back to her Zoo habitat.

During the rescue mission, they found that Cara somehow slithered into a crawl space inside the Mall.

After a checkup by vets at Louisiana State University, Cara was deemed healthy and was discharged.

Blue Zoo says they’re launching an investigation into how a 12-foot Burmese python got out of its human-made habitat.  

Cara's escape attempt earned her many fans, including some who took to Twitter to reflect on her journey.

