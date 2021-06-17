It’s been almost two months since Aaliyah Ramirez went missing. The 14-year-old girl was last seen leaving her home in Syracuse, Indiana, to go to school around 8 a.m. on April 27. But she never made it.

Once Aaliyah, a talented dancer, was determined to be missing, her fellow dancers rallied to find her. And according to her friend, Katie Reynolds, they’ve all been constantly searching.

“We all got a group together," Reynolds said. "We started making flyers, passing them out. We literally went everywhere in the state of Indiana. I had my brother driving me around Fort Wayne. I was all around Indianapolis just trying to get her name out, see if anybody knew.”

“I don't think anybody's lost faith,” she added. “I don't think so, but it's kind of, it's definitely a long call at this point. I'm just praying to God that she's safe and nothing's happened to her.

Police have issued a Silver Alert but won’t give specific details about their investigation.

The Syracuse Police Chief told local media that he doesn’t believe Aaliyah is local anymore, and his department is working with the State Police to find her.

And according to Reynolds, Aaliyah’s loved ones are looking forward to the day when they can see her on stage again. “She's the most passionate little dancer I've ever seen. She just bleeds emotion. This is why I'm so passionate about this because I know how she is and her passion for dance. I just want her to be back what she's doing and loving.”

Ramirez is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs around 138 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Syracuse, Indiana at 574-267-5667.

