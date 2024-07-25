The remains of a missing Mississippi man were found inside his burned BMW, days after it was towed to a municipal impound lot in another state, authorities said.

Jaderious Webb, 20, was reported missing by his family in Horn Lake on Saturday, police said. Two days later, Memphis police contacted his family to say his burned remains had been discovered in the rear passenger area of his car, authorities said.

Webb's BMW had been found burning on the side of a road at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Memphis police said. After firefighters smothered the flames, first responders did not see the body in the back, and had it towed to a city impound lot.

The burned car sat for two days before the body was discovered, police said. Memphis, just over the Tennessee line, is about 18 miles from the Webb family home.

Now investigators from Memphis and Mississippi's Horn Lake Police Department are trying to determine how Webb died, and who is responsible for his death, which has been classified as a homicide.

"“It is believed that the body of Jaderius Webb has been located in Memphis,” the department posted on its Facebook page. "The Horn Lake Police Department is working in conjunction with MPD in furtherance of a DOA investigation."

The young man's family had last seen him on Friday evening at about 10 p.m., according to local reports. Relatives said he may have gone to visit a woman he had recently met.

Authorities released no further information, saying the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Horn Lake police at 662-393-6174.