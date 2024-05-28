Missing 'Marge' WWII US Fighter Plane Belonging to Ace Pilot Richard Bong May Have Been Found in Jungle

Human Interest
Richard Bong Plane
Ace World War II fighter pilot Richard Bong with "Marge."Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:55 PM PDT, May 28, 2024

World War II flying ace Richard Bong loved his girlfriend. So much so that he had her face painted on his fighter plane, and named the vessel "Marge." Searchers say they may have found the wreckage in the South Pacific.

The plane of ace fighter pilot Richard Bong, who shot down more aircraft than any American during World War II, may have been found in the South Pacific.

Searchers announced last week that they discovered moldering hunks of what they believe is Bong's P-38 in a dense jungle in Papua New Guinea. Bong's beloved vessel bore the image of his beloved girlfriend, Marge Vattendahl. Soon, the plane was dubbed "Marge" as well.

Recently, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center and the nonprofit, historical preservation group Pacific Wrecks announced the hiring of a crew to find Marge, which crashed 80 years ago. 

"This has been a long, long saga, shall we say, for many of us growing up," said Terry Lundberg, president of the historical center.

Pacific Wrecks Director Justin Taylan said via a video conference call that the wreckage's serial number matched that of Bong's plane, which was piloted by another service member when it crashed during fighting in the South Pacific.

“I think it’s safe to say mission accomplished,” Taylan said. “Marge has been identified. It’s a great day for the center, a great day for Pacific Wrecks, a great day for history.”

Taylan has been searching that area for years for any sign of Marge.

Bong was from Poplar, Wisconsin, and was credited with shooting down 40 Japanese war planes. He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1944 by Gen. Douglas MacArthur. It is the military's highest decoration.

Bong married Marge in 1945, but died months later in California when he crashed while testing a fighter aircraft. She became a magazine publisher and a model, and died in 2003 at age 79.

“The Bong family is very excited about this discovery,” said James Bong, Richard Bong’s nephew. “It is amazing and incredible that ‘Marge’ has been found and identified.”

Related Stories

Army Col. Edward Shames, Last Officer From World War II's 'Band of Brothers,' Dies at 99
Sailor From World War II Accounted for After Being Unidentified for 80 Years
Lost Love Letters From World War II Returned to Veteran's Children
22 Artifacts Looted From Japan During World War II Returned to Okinawa: FBICrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime