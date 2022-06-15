Missouri Woman Allegedly Strangled Mom's Dog, Then Burned It as 'Sacrifice': Police

Crime
dog cruelty
Brianna Lynn Lingo is in custody at the Randolph County Jail.Randolph County Sheriff's Office
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 9:48 AM PDT, June 15, 2022

The Missouri woman is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty and abuse.

A Missouri woman has been charged with felony animal cruelty after allegedly strangling her mother's dog and then burning it as a "sacrifice," authorities said.

Brianna Lynn Lingo, 29, is currently being held at the Randolph County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail and is charged with two counts of animal abuse by torture or mutilation while the animal was alive, according to online records.

Lingo's mother phoned 911 last week asking for help, according to a statement from the Moberly Police Department. The woman told officers her daughter had killed her terrier-mix dog in some kind of ritualistic sacrifice, authorities said.

Responding officers were led to a shared courtyard firepit, where the animal's smoldering remains were found, police said.

Lingo was arrested Thursday, and twice acknowledged to officers she had killed and burned the dog, police said.

