A Missouri woman has been charged with felony animal cruelty after allegedly strangling her mother's dog and then burning it as a "sacrifice," authorities said.

Brianna Lynn Lingo, 29, is currently being held at the Randolph County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail and is charged with two counts of animal abuse by torture or mutilation while the animal was alive, according to online records.

Lingo's mother phoned 911 last week asking for help, according to a statement from the Moberly Police Department. The woman told officers her daughter had killed her terrier-mix dog in some kind of ritualistic sacrifice, authorities said.

Responding officers were led to a shared courtyard firepit, where the animal's smoldering remains were found, police said.

Lingo was arrested Thursday, and twice acknowledged to officers she had killed and burned the dog, police said.

