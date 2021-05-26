Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Suspect Says 2 Masked Men Killed Jogger and Left Body With Him | Inside Edition

Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Suspect Says 2 Masked Men Killed Jogger and Left Body With Him

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:49 PM PDT, May 26, 2021

Cristhian Bahena Rivera testified that two masked gunmen loaded Mollie Tibbetts’ body into his trunk and ordered him at knifepoint to drive out of town.

The man on trial for the 2018 murder of University of Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts took the stand Wednesday and claimed in shocking testimony that two mask men killed Tibbetts and then forced him to hide her body at knifepoint.

Prosecutors say farm worker Cristhian Bahena Rivera killed 20-year-old Tibbetts while she was out jogging and hid her body in an Iowa cornfield.

Bahena Rivera, an immigrant from Mexico, testified in court via interpreter. He claimed two masked gunmen loaded Tibbetts’ body into his trunk and ordered him at knifepoint to drive out of town. Bahena Rivera said he was scared and put Tibbetts’ body in the cornfield. 

Earlier Wednesday, the defense continued its efforts to cast suspicion on Tibbetts’ boyfriend, Dalton Jack. Jordan Johnson, who once dated Jack, was called to the stand. She testified that Jack reached out to her to say he was thinking of breaking up with Tibbetts.

“There was a message that said that he would break up with her,” Johnson said.

In a tense cross examination last week, Jack admitted he had been unfaithful to Tibbetts.

“It was the beginning of the relationship. I screwed up one time. Mollie knew about it and we got past it,” Jack said.

The defense has repeatedly tried to cast suspicion on Jack, but he insists he had no involvement in her death.

Bahena Rivera faces life in prison if convicted.

Related Stories

The Murder of Mollie Tibbetts: Trial Begins for Cristian Bahena Rivera in Iowa Jogger's Stabbing Death
Mother of Mollie Tibbetts Honors Daughter on What Would Have Been Her 21st Birthday
Man Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts Pleads Not Guilty to Murder
Defense in Mollie Tibbetts Trial Tries to Cast Suspicion on Her BoyfriendCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
1

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner

Inspirational
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
2

Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew

Animals
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
3

Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River

News
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
4

Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest

Crime
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
5

Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm

Animals