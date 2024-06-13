Mom of Missing Madalina Cojocari Maintains Silence Despite Pending Divorce and Likely Deportation

Crime
Madalina Cojocari
Madalina Cojocari (above) has been misisng for 19 months.Handout
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 12:38 PM PDT, June 13, 2024

Christopher Palmiter filed for divorce from Diana Cojocari on Monday, and during his trial last month testified under oath that the two never consummated their marriage.

It has been 19 months since Madalina Cojocari went missing from her home in North Carolina, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police have yet to give up hope that they will find the now-13-year-old girl.

But their search efforts, they say, are getting no help from Madalinas's mother Diana Cojocari or her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter. The two have both been released from jail after being credited with time served for failing to report Madaslina missing for weeks, but both continue to keep quiet about the girl or her possible whereabouts.

Further complicating that situation now is the fact that Palmiter filed for divorce from Cojocari on Monday, and during his trial last month testified under oath that the two never consummated their marriage.

His filing and admission come in the wake of a judge informing Cojocari that she will likely be deported due to her felony conviction, meaning that if Madalina is discovered, she might have no one to go home to.

Madalina moved to the United States with her mother in 2016, when Cojocari wed Palmiter. Prosecutors entered an image from that day as evidence in the Palmiter case, which ended with a jury convicting him for failing to report his stepdaughter missing, A judge then sentenced him to 30 months of supervised probation.

Cojocari entered a guilty plea to a single count of failure to report a child missing last month but the judge gave her credit for the 521 days she had already spent in jail and ordered her release the following day.

Her release corresponded with the start of Palmiter's trial, and last week marked the first time since their arrests that the two were living together in the same home.

In his filing, Palmiter lists the date of their separation as Dec. 17, 2022, which is the day the pair were arrested for failing to report Madalina missing.

MCDA

There has been much speculation about Madalina's whereabouts since then, and search efforts have extended across the state.

Cojocari has kept quiet, though it was revealed at Palmiter's trial that she and her mother discussed the possibility that Palmiter sold the girl for money. Palmiter denies this and has never been charged with such a crime.

It is a theory that Madalina's grandmother first shared with reporters months ago. "My granddaughter is alive, but she's been kidnapped," Rodica Cojocari told WCNC outside court this past August.

Rodica also claimed that Madalina's stepfather masterminded the sale of his stepdaughter in her interview with WCNC.

"Chris Palmiter is the instrument," Rodica said. "He stalked them for two years. [They] had no documents in his home. He stole their documents and held them in the home ... like prisoners."

Rodica also alleged in her interview that Palmiter drugged Madalina and her mother before selling the girl for $5 million. 

"Lately, he would use narcotics to make them sleep, both Madalina and Diana," Rodica told WCNC. "He used these narcotics in their juice. Diana and Madalina drank it, and he took Madalina out of the bedroom and gave her over to traffickers. I don't know to whom."

Search efforts for Madalina did not get underway until more than three weeks after her disappearance, which is when her school forced Cojocari to address her daughter's truancy. 

Lawyers for Palmiter and Cojocari did not respond to requests for comment.

 

Related Stories

Madalina Cojocari Search Continues as Her Mom Is Released From Jail
Missing Madalina Cojocari Sold to Traffickers for $5M, Claims Grandma
Surveillance Allegedly Shows Madalina Cojocari With Relative: Agent
Mother and Stepfather of Missing North Carolina Girl Madalina Cojocari Arrested Crime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
1

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers

News
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
2

Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom

News
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
3

Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition

News
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
4

Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense

Crime
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
5

San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark

News