Mystery Illness in India Sickens More Than 300 People

A mystery illness has left more than 300 people sick and needing hospitalization in India, according to reports. It all began on Saturday night in the Indian state Andhra Pradesh when several people became sick, lost consciousness and started exhibiting similar symptoms, including headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures, CBS News reported.

By Monday morning, 315 people were hospitalized with the illness and while some people quickly recovered, others did not. One 45-year-old man died, according to CBS News. Doctors said while he had been showing the same epilepsy-like symptoms in the beginning, he ended up dying of other causes, according to the Indian news outlet, Scroll.

Doctors are reportedly still working to establish the common cause of the illness through blood tests, brain scans and cerebral spinal fluid tests. They have not ruled out E. Coli bacteria and ran tests for that as well.

City officials also collected water and milk samples from the area to test, but they were already able to rule out water contamination, according to reports. Schools and universities were closed Monday as officials conducted door-to-door surveys to see if more people had experienced the mystery illness.

"Only lab analysis will reveal what it is,” Andhra Pradesh state Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas told local outlets.

Officials said there doesn’t seem to be any connection with COVID-19 and the mystery illness, although India has been hit hard by the pandemic. The recovery rate of the illness seems to be high, according to reports.

