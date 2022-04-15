A mysterious, leaden sarcophagus discovered far below Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will soon be open.

The strange find occurred last month as workers prepared to rebuild the ancient structure's roof spire.

The 12th century gothic landmark burned three years ago in a devastating blaze that shocked the world.

The well-preserved sarcophagus was buried 65 feet underground, lying among the brick pipes of a 19th century heating system, CBS News reported.

But the tomb could be from as early as the 14th century.

Scientists have taken a peek using an endoscopic camera, seeing a skeleton, fabric, and a pillow of leaves.

The tomb will be sent will be sent "very soon" to France's Institute of Forensic Medicine in the southwestern city of Toulouse, where it will be opened and analyzed.

