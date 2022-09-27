The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal.

The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.

With the Oct. 1 deadline quickly approaching, the Commission has released its final report on the recommendations they have agreed upon, with the public's help.

They released the report in three parts. The first part focused on the new names for nine army bases, the second part looked at Confederate-affiliated names in regard to the U.S Military Academy and U.S Naval Academy assets, the third and final part addressed any remaining DoD assets that should be renamed, according to a press release.

The well-known army base formerly known as Fort Benning in Georgia will soon be known as Fort Moore, named after Lt. Gen. Hall Moore and Julia Moore, according to the Commission.

Another well-known army base, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, will be getting a name change. The army base will soon be sporting the new name Fort Liberty, after the American value of liberty, reports the Commission.

Several other Confederate-affiliated assets under the DoD were recommended to be modified, renamed, or removed in the report. The Commission also recommended other departments, such as the Air Force, look into renaming assets under their department that commemorate the confederacy.

