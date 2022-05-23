Nearly 100 Roosters Seized From Texas Cockfighting Ring

Animals
Malaysian roosters cockfightingMalaysian roosters cockfighting
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PDT, May 23, 2022

Officials responded to a report of suspicious activity in Cherokee County, leading to several seizures and potential warrants.

On Saturday night, almost 100 roosters were removed from a cockfighting ring in Texas, according to local Fox affiliate KETK.

Deputies in Cherokee County responded to reports of suspicious activity, and found evidence of a cockfighting ring and recent derby, according to officials. 

According to officials, approximately 50 people were identified as being involved in the ring.

Additionally, 2 trucks, 9 trailers and 97 roosters were seized.

The case remains under investigation, and arrest warrants are pending for both landowners and the individuals who were involved, according to officials.

Related Stories

Detectives Rescue Dog From Suspected Fighting Ring, Seize Guns From Scene
3-Legged Pit Bull Saved From Michael Vick's Dog Fighting Ring Cuddles With Kittens During Special Day Out
Kitten Dyed Purple and Given to Fighting Dogs as a 'Chew Toy' Makes Heartwarming Recovery
Roosters Accused of 'Terrorizing' Arkansas TownNews

Trending on Inside Edition

Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: Police
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: Police
1

Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: Police

Crime
Britany Barron Tearfully Testifies Husband Shot Her Co-Worker, Made Her Behead Him, Over Texts They Exchanged
Britany Barron Tearfully Testifies Husband Shot Her Co-Worker, Made Her Behead Him, Over Texts They Exchanged
2

Britany Barron Tearfully Testifies Husband Shot Her Co-Worker, Made Her Behead Him, Over Texts They Exchanged

Crime
Are Cosmetic Procedures on the Rise As People Return to the Office? A Look at the Plastic Surgery ‘Zoom Boom'
Are Cosmetic Procedures on the Rise As People Return to the Office? A Look at the Plastic Surgery ‘Zoom Boom'
3

Are Cosmetic Procedures on the Rise As People Return to the Office? A Look at the Plastic Surgery ‘Zoom Boom'

Health
Teen Struck By Lightning Inside Her Pennsylvania Home During Heavy Storm
Teen Struck By Lightning Inside Her Pennsylvania Home During Heavy Storm
4

Teen Struck By Lightning Inside Her Pennsylvania Home During Heavy Storm

Offbeat
Mom Accuses Another Shopper of Clearing Baby Formula Off Shelf Amid Growing Desperation Over Shortage
Mom Accuses Another Shopper of Clearing Baby Formula Off Shelf Amid Growing Desperation Over Shortage
5

Mom Accuses Another Shopper of Clearing Baby Formula Off Shelf Amid Growing Desperation Over Shortage

News