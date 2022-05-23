Nearly 100 Roosters Seized From Texas Cockfighting Ring
Officials responded to a report of suspicious activity in Cherokee County, leading to several seizures and potential warrants.
On Saturday night, almost 100 roosters were removed from a cockfighting ring in Texas, according to local Fox affiliate KETK.
Deputies in Cherokee County responded to reports of suspicious activity, and found evidence of a cockfighting ring and recent derby, according to officials.
According to officials, approximately 50 people were identified as being involved in the ring.
Additionally, 2 trucks, 9 trailers and 97 roosters were seized.
The case remains under investigation, and arrest warrants are pending for both landowners and the individuals who were involved, according to officials.
