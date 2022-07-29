New Jersey Woman Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating Social Worker and Asking About Baby, Police Say

Crime
Getty Stock
Getty Stock
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 1:01 PM PDT, July 29, 2022

A New Jersey woman allegedly impersonated a social worker to inquire about a baby, police said.

A New Jersey woman was arrested Thursday after police say she impersonated a state social worker and knocked on a family's door to inquire about their baby.

Love Hodge, 29, was taken into custody by Maple Shade Police Department officers after receiving a report saying the woman had allegedly gone to a family's home and was acting suspiciously, authorities said.

The family told officers a woman had visited last weekend, saying she was with the Department of Child Protection and Permanency, police said. Though there were other children in the house, the woman was only concerned with the family's 5-month-old daughter, police said.

The woman did not produce identification, police said.

Hodge is being held at the Burlington County Jail on charges including impersonating a public servant and burglary.

The woman may have been involved in other alleged incidents in the surrounding area, police said, according to WTXF-TV. The investigation is ongoing, and officers asked anyone with information to contact the police department.

Related Stories

Texas Mother Arrested After Impersonating Her 13-Year-Old Daughter and Spending the Day at Her School
Teen Arrested for Making Traffic Stop While Impersonating Sheriff's Deputy: Police
Teen Pleads Guilty to Impersonating State Senator
14-Year-Old Busted for Impersonating Cop in SUV Outfitted With Flashing LightsOffbeat

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
1

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident

Crime
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
2

Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam

Investigative
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
3

'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'

Offbeat
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
4

Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident

Human Interest
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
5

Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager

News