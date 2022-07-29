A New Jersey woman was arrested Thursday after police say she impersonated a state social worker and knocked on a family's door to inquire about their baby.

Love Hodge, 29, was taken into custody by Maple Shade Police Department officers after receiving a report saying the woman had allegedly gone to a family's home and was acting suspiciously, authorities said.

The family told officers a woman had visited last weekend, saying she was with the Department of Child Protection and Permanency, police said. Though there were other children in the house, the woman was only concerned with the family's 5-month-old daughter, police said.

The woman did not produce identification, police said.

Hodge is being held at the Burlington County Jail on charges including impersonating a public servant and burglary.

The woman may have been involved in other alleged incidents in the surrounding area, police said, according to WTXF-TV. The investigation is ongoing, and officers asked anyone with information to contact the police department.

Related Stories