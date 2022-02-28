New York Mom Found Dead in Bin on Sidewalk After Cousin Allegedly Killed Her Is Mourned by Loved Ones

A young Manhattan mother who was found dead in the Bronx on Friday is being remembered as someone who “wore her heart on her sleeve.”

Nisaa Walcott, 35, suffered bruises and fractures that authorities said were consistent with being strangled. Her body was found in a clear plastic bin on a Bronx sidewalk. Police believe she was pinned down and choked, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. Her ankles were bound as well.

"She was an open book, wore her heart on her sleeve," co-worker Sinclair Mott told ABC 7. "I didn't know anything was happening in her personal life like that, that would lead to anything like this."

Walcott worked for the Administration for Children’s Services. Walcott’s cousin, Khalid Barrow, murdered her and then stashed her body for a week before he to dumped it on the sidewalk in a bin on Friday after police had contacted him about Walcott, according to Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Clerkin.

“Surveillance video shows [Barrow] in Ms. Walcott’s building with another person dragging a clear plastic storage bin down from the roof, in the elevator in the lobby, and out of the building,” Clerkin said. “Approximately one hour later, surveillance video in the Bronx captures the defendant taking that bin out of a car in the Bronx, where he dragged it to the sidewalk and abandoned it.”

Walcott had been missing since Feb. 16 and then her 14-year-old son received a text message saying she was leaving him in the care of Barrow, according to authorities.

The teen told authorities he came home from school on Feb. 16 and found Barrow cleaning the apartment with bleach, according Clerkin. In the week after she had last been seen, family members realized that Barrow was impersonating Walcott by text, authorities said.

Walcott’s son also received another text, allegedly from his mom, telling him not to tell an uncle what was happening, court documents said. Barrow also allegedly used Walcott’s credit card.

Barrow has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of concealment of a human corpse. He is being held without bail.

"I can't explain the scream that came from the pit of my stomach and I collapsed," Walcott's sister-in-law Angie Johnson told ABC 7 about hearing the news. "We have children in the house, they started crying."

