New York State Man Pleads Guilty to 'Absolutely Heinous' Rape and Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl

Crime
Robert Fisher
Police
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:14 PM PDT, July 10, 2024

Robert Fisher plead guilty to 2nd-degree Murder, and 1st-degree Rape Wednesday, according to reports.

A 34-year-old man from Rensselaer, New York, has pleaded guilty to raping and murdering a 3-year-old girl last year.

Robert Fisher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and first-degree rape on Wednesday, according to published reports.

His plea came just two days after the one-year anniversary of the death of Josefina Cunningham, 3, of Rensselaer on July 7, 2023, CBS 6 Albany reported.

The child was found unresponsive and her mother called 911. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, News Channel 13 reported. Fisher was arrested nearly a month later.

Fisher, reportedly a friend of victim’s family, was staying with the Cunninghams when authorities say he raped Josefina sometime between 8 p.m. July 6 and 7:20 a.m. July 7, and during that act, caused her death, CBS 6 Albany reported.

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said in August 2023 that the crime was "absolutely heinous." She said police learned that Josefina “had been left in the care of Robert Fisher and that she had died at his hands.”

“It’s something that the normal investigator, the normal prosecutor doesn’t anticipate,” she said. “It’s been very difficult for everyone — the innocence of the child, the brutality of the act.”

Fisher tried to go back to the crime scene after 911 was called by the child’s mother, claiming he wanted to get cigarettes for someone, according to Times Union. Rensselaer Police Chief Warren Famiglietti told reporters he believed Fisher was trying to obstruct the investigation, the Times Union reported.

Fisher initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but on Tuesday he changed his plea to guilty. Fisher will be sentenced in Rensselaer County Court on Aug. 6, Donnelly’s office said.

Related Stories

Dismembered Body of Trans HS Student, 14, Found in PA Reservoir
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During Fireworks: Cops
Parents of Bullied Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide Fight for ChangeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
1

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots

Politics
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2

2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt

Crime
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
3

Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend

Crime
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
4

For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
5

Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?

Crime