A 34-year-old man from Rensselaer, New York, has pleaded guilty to raping and murdering a 3-year-old girl last year.

Robert Fisher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and first-degree rape on Wednesday, according to published reports.

His plea came just two days after the one-year anniversary of the death of Josefina Cunningham, 3, of Rensselaer on July 7, 2023, CBS 6 Albany reported.

The child was found unresponsive and her mother called 911. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, News Channel 13 reported. Fisher was arrested nearly a month later.

Fisher, reportedly a friend of victim’s family, was staying with the Cunninghams when authorities say he raped Josefina sometime between 8 p.m. July 6 and 7:20 a.m. July 7, and during that act, caused her death, CBS 6 Albany reported.

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said in August 2023 that the crime was "absolutely heinous." She said police learned that Josefina “had been left in the care of Robert Fisher and that she had died at his hands.”

“It’s something that the normal investigator, the normal prosecutor doesn’t anticipate,” she said. “It’s been very difficult for everyone — the innocence of the child, the brutality of the act.”

Fisher tried to go back to the crime scene after 911 was called by the child’s mother, claiming he wanted to get cigarettes for someone, according to Times Union. Rensselaer Police Chief Warren Famiglietti told reporters he believed Fisher was trying to obstruct the investigation, the Times Union reported.

Fisher initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but on Tuesday he changed his plea to guilty. Fisher will be sentenced in Rensselaer County Court on Aug. 6, Donnelly’s office said.