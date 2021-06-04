No, the Vaccine Spot on Your Arm Is Not Magnetic
Doctors debunk the viral vaccine magnet challenge circulating online.
The claim that is going viral on social media — that magnets will stick to the spot on your arm where you got the COVID-19 vaccination — has been debunked by doctors.
Some people have falsely claimed the phenomenon of magnets sticking to arms proves the vaccine contains a tiny microchip, but it does not.
During an interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky debunked the challenge.
“We are not being injected with chips. What we’re being injected with is this incredible scientific breakthrough that keeps us safe,” Walensky said.
A more simple explanation is that the oil and sweat in our skin can make it become tacky, says Yale professor Dr. Steven Novella. But there is nothing in the vaccine that would attract a magnet, and the vaccine is safe.
