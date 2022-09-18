No Time to Fly: Man ‘Invents’ Helicopter Car That Can Drive, But Isn't Yet Airborne
Mithilesh is proud of his invention, which can cruise down the road like any car, while catching everyone’s attention. There is, however, one significant thing that the helicopter car is not yet able to do: fly.
An enterprising young inventor named Mithilesh Prasad has built his own helicopter car.
The 24-year-old, who lives in northern India, in the state of Bihar, modified a Tata Nano by outfitting it with main and tail rotors.
Mithilesh is proud of his invention, which can cruise down the road like any car, while catching everyone’s attention.
There is, however, one significant thing that the helicopter car is not yet able to do: fly.
The car looks like it could come from the same universe as James Bond but doesn’t yet have the abilities of an invention made by the character Q for 007.
And while Mithilesh doesn’t have a "Goldfinger" for aviation, he does have his eyes on a prize in the skies and hopes that one day his invention will be airborne. For now, he will have to settle for catching everyone’s attention on the street.
