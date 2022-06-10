A Sriracha hot sauce shortage could last all summer, the popular condiment’s manufacturer Huy Fong Foods said, according to CBS News.

For months the company has been dealing with a shortage of the chili peppers needed to make the popular hot sauce, as well as their Chili Garlic, Sambal Oelek and Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce.

In April they notified customers that the shortage was affecting their distribution, CBS News reported.

"Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili," a letter from Huy Fong Foods sent to customers said.

Huy Fong Foods said any orders submitted on or after April 19, will not be scheduled for delivery until after Labor Day, CBS News reported.

“We understand that this may cause issues,” the letter added. “However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order.”

The letter also advised retailers and restaurants that carry Huy Fong Foods products to not promise their products to customers unless they actually have it in stock, the New York Post reported.

Sriracha sauce has origins in Thailand and Vietnam, according to New York Post.

Huy Fong Foods was founded in 1980 by Chinese-Vietnamese businessman David Tran and is credited with introducing Sriracha sauce to the American market, the New York Post reported. They are currently based in California.

In the past, the company is said to have produced about 20 million bottles of Sriracha sauce, the Post reported.

Related Stories