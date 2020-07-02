Oklahoma Man Arrested for Opening Fire on Woman Who Stole His Nazi Flag: Cops

An Oklahoma man shot a woman in the back at least three times after she stole a Nazi banner flying outside his home, authorities said.

Alexander John Feaster, 44, was arrested earlier this week on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill, according to officials.

A 26-year-old woman was found in a ditch Sunday by deputies, according to Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm. She had been shot between thee and four times with a rifle.

She had been at a nearby party when she ran and snatched one of several swastika flags displayed outside Feaster's house, authorities said.

She was listed in good condition at a nearby hospital.

Surveillance cameras allegedly showed Feaster opening fire on the woman as she ran with her back towards him, clutching one of his flags, authorities said.

His first court appearance is scheduled for July 9.

