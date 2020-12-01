Oscar-Nominated 'Juno' Actor Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page has announced he is transgender in a moving statement posted to social media Tuesday afternoon. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," the star wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."





Page earned an Oscar nod for his breakthrough role as a pregnant teen in the 2007 movie, Juno. He also stars in the Netflix superhero series “The Umbrella Academy.” Other notable roles include Kitty Pryde in the “X-Men” series, Christopher Nolan’s “Inception,” and “Whip It!"



“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” Page’s letter continued.



