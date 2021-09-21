Ozone Layer Hole in Southern Hemisphere Increased Since Last Year | Inside Edition

Ozone Layer Hole in Southern Hemisphere Increased Since Last Year

Offbeat
Ozone layer hole from 2006Ozone layer hole from 2006
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 11:44 AM PDT, September 21, 2021

The EU has determined that this year's hole is already larger than the record-breaking one of last year.

The hole in the southern hemisphere’s ozone layer is already larger than it was last year.

According to the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring System, the size has increased drastically over the past week and is already larger than Antarctica. 

The ozone layer is important because it absorbs ultraviolet light coming from the sun, protecting living things on Earth from receiving too much of the harsh radiation. 

Every spring in the southern hemisphere the ozone hole appears, but experts have shared that it has already surpassed the record-breaking hole of last year. 

"Forecasts show that this year´s hole has evolved into a rather larger than usual one," said Vincent-Henri Peuch, who heads the EU's satellite monitoring service. 

Experts have said the damaged layer is in the beginning stages of recovery, likely in response to the The Montreal Protocol of 1987 that banned halocarbons. 

Even so, it will likely take at least 40 additional years for the substances that have harmed the ozone — like those used in spray cans — to disappear from the atmosphere, according to CBS.

Related Stories

Climate Change Is Causing 'Shape Shifting' in Some Warm-Blooded Animals
Polar Bears Turn to Inbreeding and Cannibalism to Survive Effects of Climate Change, Study Shows
Climate Specialist Says the Latest Climate Change Report Is a 'Code Red for Humanity'
Climate Change Scientists Say the Gulf Stream May Collapse Sooner Than ThoughtNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime