The parents of a 1-year-old have been indicted on attempted murder and arson charges for trying to set fire to their baby, authorities said.

Jamie Avery, 28, and Lisbeth Collado, 25, face multiple counts after Seneca County Sheriff's deputies in upstate New York responded earlier this month to reports of several fires at a truck stop, the sheriff's office said this week.

The couple were indicted by a Seneca County grand jury on felony charges of attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson and first-degree attempted assault, the sheriff's office said. The suspects were also charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators said they found the mother and father, who is a truck driver, at Love's Travel Plaza in the town of Tyre. The couple was trying to set fire to the baby, who was doused in a flammable liquid, deputies said. A second child, who is 4, was found in the cab of the father's semi with head injuries, authorities said.

Both were taken to area hospitals and have been released, the sheriff's office said. The children are expected to make full recoveries and are now in state custody, authorities said.

The couple is being held on $200,000 bail at the Seneca County Correctional Facility, the sheriff's office said. Their next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

