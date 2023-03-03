Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Checking Bag With Explosive Device at Airport, Federal Authorities Say

Crime
Airport Explosive
Marc Muffley was denied bail Thursday by a federal judge.Federal Bureau of Investigation
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 7:32 AM PST, March 3, 2023

Federal authorities said they arrested Pennsylvania man Marc Muffley after he allegedly checked a bag containing an explosive device onto flight bound for Florida.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he checked luggage at an airport containing an explosive device, federal authorities said.

Marc Muffley was denied bail on Thursday by a federal judge following his Monday arrest on charges of possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to federal officials.

Muffley, 40, acknowledged putting explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a bag and checking it onto a commercial flight to Florida, federal authorities said, and then fled Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley airport when he heard himself being paged to report to security.

Muffley called his girlfriend to come get get him and changed his phone number to cover his tracks, federal prosecutors said.

“The danger he created ... is simply astonishing,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri Stephan said at a Thursday bond hearing, according to the Associated Press. “The fact TSA (the Transportation Security Administration) was able to immediately locate this device and prevent it from being placed on an airplane is to their credit."

But defense lawyer Jonathan McDonald countered the items were not “incendiary” and were fireworks. “No one has posited one conceivable theory on how this thing could have gone off. That was not going to happen inside of a bag,” McDonald said.

The judge agreed with the prosecutor and denied Muffley bail. He has not entered a plea.

Related Stories

Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
Rocket Enthusiast Arrested for Possession of Explosives
Austin Bomber Dead But Residents Warned to Remain Vigilant of Other Possible Explosives
Nashville RV Bomber’s Girlfriend Tried to Warn Cops He Was Building ExplosivesCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
1

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family

Crime
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
2

8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work

Inspirational
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
3

Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document

Crime
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
4

Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder

News
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
5

Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children

Crime
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
6

Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem

Crime