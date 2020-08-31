People Around the World Celebrate 'Black Panther' in the Wake of Chadwick Boseman's Death

People around the world are coming to grips with Chadwick Boseman’s death. Gayle King appeared on CBS This Morning wearing a Wakanda-inspired dress. “I’m just ready for 2020 to be done and gone,” she said. “It’s just been a terrible year so far and now we get the terrible news of Chadwick Boseman’s death.”

Boseman’s good friend Josh Gad, who is most famous for voicing Olaf in “Frozen,” choked back tears in a heartfelt video tribute. They starred together in “Marshall,” about the life of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think he could win,” Gad said.

Impressing everyone is the fact he kept his illness from his famous co-stars and directors.

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler wrote on social media, “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”

While he portrayed Jackie Robinson and James Brown in his all too-short career, his role as the Black Panther was what made him an icon.

In his legacy, ABC broadcast “Black Panther,” followed by a 20/20 special hosted by Robin Roberts. “When we heard of his passing, many of us can't put into words what that loss meant. There is one image that captures the feeling. It was a loss of a king, King T'challa,” Roberts said.

Children in particular were heartbroken, including 7-year-old Kian Westbrook, who held a poignant memorial for Boseman in his driveway, along with other Avengers action figures.

RELATED STORIES

'Black Panther' Star Gives Waffle House Hero His MTV Movie Award

Is Wakanda a Real Place? Historian Taps Into Real-Life Culture That Inspired 'Black Panther'

As 'Black Panther'-Mania Sweeps the Nation, Kids Stage Photo Shoot Inspired by Film