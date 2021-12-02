An Indiana pizza delivery driver died in what appeared to be a freak accident last Saturday night while attempting to make a delivery to a customer, police said. William Fields, 45, had stepped onto the porch of a Connersville home when it collapsed under him, trapping him between concrete and debris, authorities said.

The Connersville Police Department said first responders arrived at the home after 11:30 p.m. and found the Pizza King worker “motionless,” according to a statement. First responders freed him from the debris and attempted “life saving measures” but Fields was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

“You just don’t think something like that would happen, but you just don’t ever know,” said his friend and coworker Kimberly Patterson, according to WXIN. “It really was a freak accident.”

She said he had worked at Pizza King for nearly 30 years, WXIN reported.

Coworker Heather York added, “I personally know people that he would deliver to and he just walked in and put their pizza on their stove.”

Childhood friend Tonya Case remembered him for havng “a really good heart.”

Fields leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter and Connersville Pizza King is now raising money to support his family and pay for his funeral.

Authorities have ruled his death an accident and there is no ongoing criminal investigation.

