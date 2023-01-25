Pope Francis Says 'Being Homosexual Is Not a Crime' in Milestone Declaration

“Being homosexual is not a crime,” Pope Francis said in an interview with the Associated Press earlier this week, adding that the Catholic Church “must” put an end to “unjust” laws criminalizing homosexuality.

Pope Francis’ latest declaration that homosexuality is not a crime marks the first time any pope has spoken out against laws criminalizing LGBTQ rights.

While he said that “yes, it’s a sin,” Pope Francis continued, “But let’s make the distinction first between sin and crime. It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another.”

These statements come following challenges to LGBTQ rights around the world, including Qatar’s punishment of players standing openly in solidarity with the LGBTQ community while hosting the World Cup last year, to new legislation in the U.S. like the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida.

“We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are and for the strength that each of us fights for our dignity,” Pope Francis said.

He added that the Catholic bishops in various parts of the world who support laws criminalizing homosexuality must “have a process of conversion” and apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us,” to their teachings.

Since rising to his position 10 years ago, Pope Francis has been outspoken in his inclusion of the LGBTQ community, stemming from his belief that the Catholic Church should welcome everyone.

