Pregnant Mom Found Dead in Oklahoma Apartment, Police Search for Person of Interest

Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding someone that may be involved in killing a pregnant mother. On Monday, Chickasha authorities responded to the Virginia Street Apartments and found Ashley Cannon, 37, and her unborn baby, Nala, dead inside her apartment.

Cannon’s sons had run to a neighbor’s apartment and told the person they thought their mom, who was more than eight months pregnant, was dead, according to authorities.

Police have now released photos they said are of a person of interest. They believe the man is driving an older model of a gold Chevy Tahoe. Police do not know the man's name, but said they believe he is the father of Cannon’s unborn baby.

He allegedly last spoke with Cannon on Sunday night.

Cannon’s sister, Carmella Brown, called Cannon the “sweetest person” and told News9 that her sister didn’t deserve what happened to her. The family believes justice will be served.

“He didn't silence her, what he did was wake her up even louder and now we are speaking for her,” Brown said. “We will not rest, and we will not stop because she and her boys did not deserve this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jewell at the Chickasha Police Department at 405-222-6050.

