Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," read a statement posted on the royal family's website Friday morning. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The statement was also posted on the royal family's social media accounts.

Prince Philip's Remarkable Life

The royal, who was slated to turn 100 years old in June, was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921 in Corfu, Greece. His family lived in exile following the Greco-Turkish War. Prince Philip studied in France, England and Germany in his youth and served in Britain’s Royal Navy during World War II.

Getty Images

In order to marry Elizabeth II, Philip abandoned his Greek and Danish royal titles and adopted the surname Mountbatten. On the morning of his wedding in November 1947, he was given the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich. He later went on to support his wife's ascension to the throne, when she became Queen Elizabeth II.

They had four children: heir apparent Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. They went on to have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well.

Getty Images

The pair celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2017 and their marriage was considered the longest of any British monarch.

Philip is remembered for his lifetime dedication to developing sports and charities. He played polo and enjoyed yachting. He competed in and helped develop the equestrian sport carriage driving. He also spent a lot of time piloting. He was dedicated to furthering awareness to royal causes, accomplishing more than 22,000 solo appearances over the years.

Getty Images

He was also known for laid back demeanor, often cracking jokes that straddled breaking the ice and awkward, though Philip often said many of the stories that surrounded his remarks were made up.

Prince Philip's Passing Came After a Lengthy Health Battle Fought in Hospital

Philip's death came several weeks after a month-long stay in two hospitals. He was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Feb. 17 after feeling unwell. Buckingham Palace later stated he was fighting an infection. After 14 days and 13 nights, he was moved to St. Bartholomew's hospital to continue treatment for the infection and to be monitored for a pre-existing heart condition. St. Bartholomew's, also located in London, is known for its cardiac care.

He left St. Bartholomew's March 16. Buckingham Palace said the duke was discharged "following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition."

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him... and everyone who has sent their good wishes," the statement said.

In March 2018, he abruptly pulled out of Maundy church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor palace, citing problems with his hip, a source told People. He again skipped Easter services the following year, ahead of an announcement that he had hip replacement surgery.

In spring 2017, shortly before stepping down from royal duties, he was again taken to the hospital for an infection “arising from a pre-existing condition,” a royal spokesperson told People. He also underwent a series of hospitalizations beginning in Christmas 2016, when he and Queen Elizabeth were both treated for bad colds.

Many were concerned for his health when in January 2019, his Land Rover flipped on its side in a car accident as he was driving near his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Buckingham Palace maintained he was uninjured, despite a witness telling the Press Association he had to assist a bloodied Philip out of the car. A 45-year-old passenger in the other involved car, Emma Fairweather, suffered a broken arm and cuts to her knee. The other individuals in the other car, a 28-year-old driver and 9-month-old baby boy, were uninjured.

Philip apologized days later to Fairweather and was not charged for the incident. He did, however, relinquish his license not long after.

Philip stepped back from royal duties in August 2017, making him the longest-serving consort of a reigning British Monarch.

How the World Has Reacted to the News of Prince Philip's Passing

Many took to social media following news of Philip's passing to express their sadness and admiration.

What Happens Next?

Queen Elizabeth II has entered an eight-day mourning period as the funeral for her husband of 73 years has begun to be planned, People reported. She will not carry out any royal duties during this time and state affairs will also not take place.

The country is expected to spend 10 days in mourning, while the royal family will spend 30 days in mourning, according to the magazine.

Funeral plans will likely be modified due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Philip is expected to have a royal ceremonial funeral, as that is what he reportedly had wanted, and so he is not expected to lie in state.

