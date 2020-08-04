Prince William and Duchess Catherine Wish Meghan Markle Happy Birthday Amid Alleged Rift 

Meghan Markle turned 39 Tuesday and, as rumors continued to swirl about an alleged rift between her and Prince Harry against Prince William and Duchess Catherine, she was showered with affection from her distant in-laws.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" the official Twitter account of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, accompanied by a photo of Markle.

Queen Elizabeth also wished her granddaughter-in-law a happy birthday via her royal Twitter account and said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" She also posted a photo of herself and Markle.

Prince Charles wished his daughter-in-law well on Instagram, writing, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” It also came with a photo of Markle.

The birthday wishes arrived in the middle of explosive claims about an alleged royal feud highlighted in the new book, "Finding Freedom."

Early on, William, Kate, Meghan and Harry were dubbed the "fab four," but their relationship quickly deteriorated, according to the book. The tension started when Harry told his brother that he was falling for the American-born actress. According to the book, William responded by warning Harry he was "blindsided by lust."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry denies the couple cooperated with the book's author, saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom.'"

