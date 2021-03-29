The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on restaurants around the country, with 17% of dining spots shutting their doors for good. But a new New York City restaurant is hopeful that its celebrity connection will help spur business.

"We can see spring has sprung, and we can see a new light at the end of this long tunnel," entrepreneur Maneesh Goyal said.



Actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the owners of Sona, which opened last week in Manhattan.



"She has helped us to elevate the experience from top to bottom," Goyal said.



Chopra chose several of the appetizers on the menu.



“Celebrity connection always helps,” restaurant consultant Kate Edwards told Inside Edition. “It increases the range of people you can invite and become aware of your restaurant."



Chopra says the name Sona, which means “gold” in Hindi, was picked by her husband, Nick Jonas.



