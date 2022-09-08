Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Under Medical Supervision at Balmoral Estate ‘Remains Comfortable’

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her birthday.
Updated: 10:21 AM PDT, September 8, 2022

It has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling from California to Balmoral as concerns for her majesty’s health grow.

This is a developing story


Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain’s longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, according to Buckingham Palace.

The queen was given a medical evaluation Thursday morning and in a statement from Buckingham Palace, they say, “The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

The queen’s four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as her grandson Prince William, were with her at Balmoral. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also by the queen’s side, according to reports. Prince Harry, who was already in the United Kingdom for a charity event, was traveling to Balmoral. The Duchess of Cambridge, commonly known as Kate Middleton, remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were in school. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, remained in London but did not attend the WellChild awards event as originally planned.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been on the throne for over 70 years, made her latest official audience Tuesday with Britain’s new prime minister,r Liz Truss. The queen was slated to have a virtual conference with members of her Privy Council over Zoom Wednesday night but canceled that at last minute after her doctors advised her to rest,The New York Times reported.

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her platinum jubilee with a series of star-studded events throughout her kingdom.

