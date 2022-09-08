Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Under Medical Supervision at Balmoral Estate ‘Remains Comfortable’
It has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling from California to Balmoral as concerns for her majesty’s health grow.
This is a developing story
Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain’s longest serving monarch, is under medical supervision at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, according to Buckingham Palace.
The queen was given a medical evaluation Thursday morning and in a statement from Buckingham Palace, they say, “The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”
Queen Elizabeth II, who has been on the throne for over 70 years, made her latest official audience Tuesday with Britain’s new prime minister,r Liz Truss. The queen was slated to have a virtual conference with members of her Privy Council over Zoom Wednesday night but canceled that at last minute after her doctors advised her to rest,The New York Times reported.
Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her platinum jubilee with a series of star-studded events throughout her kingdom.
