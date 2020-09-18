Queen Strips Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein of His Order of Chivalry

Queen Elizabeth has stripped disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE), which is a British order of chivalry that rewards contributions to the arts and sciences.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated January 19, 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” Buckingham Palace announced Friday in a statement.

Weinstein, 68, was given the title in 2004 after he produced films including “Good Will Hunting,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Some of the films he produced, such as “The English Patient,” Shakespeare in Love,” “Mansfield Park,” “Velvet Goldmine,” “Finding Neverland,” and later “The King’s Speech,” had focused on British culture and history.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted of rape in February.

When Weinstein won the prestigious title in 2004, he spoke at the event and said, “My life and my career have been greatly influenced and enriched by great British film-makers and authors and so I am especially honored and humbled to be receiving the CBE.”

RELATED STORIES

Royal Wedding Gowns Through the Ages: See the Photos

Who Are Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren?

The Royal Line of Succession: 59 Brits in Line for the Throne