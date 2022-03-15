A rare Charizard Pokémon card recently sold at an auction for almost $400,000 through Heritage Auctions, according to CNN.

The card garnered attention because it's from the game's first English print run and had been given a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 grading.

According to the auction house, it's one of only 121 to be given a perfect score.

This sale, part of a larger trading card games auction, also included Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards, resulting in a profit of over $3.7 million.

"This auction, especially the trophy-level cards, did exceptionally well," Jesus Garcia, Heritage Auctions Trading Card Games consignment director, said in a statement.

"This sale reinforced the fact that demand for Pokémon cards continues its climb. We fully expected Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to fare well, and they did."

