Rare Pokemon Card Sold for $336,000

Offbeat
Rows of Pokemon cards in sleevesRows of Pokemon cards in sleeves
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:29 PM PDT, March 15, 2022

A rare first edition 1999 Pokémon Charizard card sold on Thursday for $336,000 at auction.

A rare Charizard Pokémon card recently sold at an auction for almost $400,000 through Heritage Auctions, according to CNN.

The card garnered attention because it's from the game's first English print run and had been given a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 grading. 

According to the auction house, it's one of only 121 to be given a perfect score.

This sale, part of a larger trading card games auction, also included Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards, resulting in a profit of over $3.7 million.

"This auction, especially the trophy-level cards, did exceptionally well," Jesus Garcia, Heritage Auctions Trading Card Games consignment director, said in a statement. 

"This sale reinforced the fact that demand for Pokémon cards continues its climb. We fully expected Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to fare well, and they did."

Related Stories

2 Former LAPD Officers Fired for Ignoring Robbery to Play Pokémon Go 'Disappointed' They Lost Appeal: Lawyer
Man Used Most of His Covid Business Loan to Buy $57,789 Pokemon Card: Feds
Some Pokémon Cards Are Selling for Hundreds of Thousands Amid Resurgence in Popularity
This Pokemon Card From 1999 Is Expected to Fetch $500K at AuctionOffbeat

Trending on Inside Edition

White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations
White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations
1

White House Taps TikTok Influencers to Help Share Accurate Ukraine Information With Younger Generations

News
Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say
Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say
2

Serial Killer Is Behind Recent Attacks on Homeless People in DC and NYC, Cops Say

Crime
The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say
The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say
3

The 1960 Cold Case of 'Little Miss Nobody' Will Soon Be Revealed, Officials Say

Crime
Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter
Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter
4

Caught on Camera: Would-Be Thieves Trying to Steal Truck’s Catalytic Converter

Crime
Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California
Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California
5

Mystery as Construction Crews Find Mummified Body Inside Wall at Former Convention Center in California

Human Interest