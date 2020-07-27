Reporter's Cancerous Lump Spotted by Eagle-Eyed Viewer: 'Please Have Your Thyroid Checked'

Florida TV reporter Victoria Price found out she had cancer after a concerned viewer emailed her about a lump on her neck. "Hi. Just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck. Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer," the viewer said.

The alarming message came as she was heavily focused on covering the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I certainly have not been thinking about my health. I'm just thinking about getting through work every day," Price said.

When Price received the email, she said she nearly disregarded it, but ended up going to the doctor to get it checked out. The viewer was correct — the slight lump on her neck turned out to be a tumor. She was told it was thyroid cancer, which had also spread to her surrounding lymph nodes.

Price's story is remarkably similar to what happened to Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville in 2019, when a viewer also reached out after spotting a lump on her neck. It turned out to be localized cancer that Norville had surgery to remove.

"My doctor broke the news, and we kind of talked about what needed to happen next," Price said. "And he said, 'You know, if you haven't already, you should read up on Deborah's story, because she works in television, she had a pretty recent incident not that long ago. You should read up,' and so I did, and I was like wow — in some ways it's eerily similar."

.@WFLAVictoria Sending healing prayers your way for your procedure tomorrow. I’m here for advice if I can help. You’ll bounce back beautifully I’m sure! And I know from experience, the outpouring you are receiving will DEFINITELY speed your recovery from #thyroid cancer surgery🙏🏻 — DeborahNorville (@DeborahNorville) July 26, 2020

Thyroid cancer is the most common cancer in women ages 15 to 30.

"It's kind of a sobering reminder you may be in your 20s and successful and working and doing all these things, but you're not invincible. I think that I fooled myself into thinking I was. It may have gone undetected for quite some time," Price said.

Price had surgery to remove the tumor on Monday.



RELATED STORIES

Fans Spotted Denise Richards' Enlarged Thyroid, Just Like They Did With Deborah Norville

Deborah Norville Says Thyroid Surgery Was 'Very Scary for Me'

Deborah Norville Smiles After Surgery to Remove Cancerous Thyroid Nodule